Markets

Treasury Wine Estates U.S. Subsidiary Reaches Settlement With RNDC

February 10, 2026 — 01:02 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Treasury Wine Estates Limited (TWE.AX) said its U.S. subsidiary has reached a settlement with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) related to the distributor's closure of operations in California in September 2025.

Under the agreement, Treasury Wine will repurchase Treasury Americas and Treasury Collective portfolio inventory held by RNDC in California at the original sale value, adjusted for a confidential settlement amount compensating the company for the impact of RNDC's exit from the state.

After factoring in the planned resale of the inventory to other customers starting this half, Treasury Wine expects a net cash outflow of about $65 million in the second half of fiscal 2026 tied to the settlement.

The company said it will continue working with RNDC across several other U.S. markets and supports the distributor's initiatives to strengthen its business model and capital structure, including planned market divestments to Reyes Beverage Group and new financing arrangements. Treasury Americas depletions in states serviced by RNDC rose 2.7% in the first half of fiscal 2026.

Treasury Wine added that the settlement does not change its previously announced plan to reduce distributor inventory levels outside California over about two years. The company expects first-half fiscal 2026 EBITS of around $236 million, above its prior guidance range of $225 million to $235 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.