Treasury Stability or Higher Bond Income? SCHO vs. ISTB

ISTB charges double the expense ratio of SCHO but offers a slightly higher yield and broader bond exposure

ISTB’s five-year drawdowns have been deeper than SCHO’s, though both funds show low volatility compared to stocks

ISTB holds nearly 7,000 bonds versus SCHO’s 97, leading to more diversification but also different sector tilts

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHO) and iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) both target short-duration bonds, but ISTB charges a higher fee, offers a marginally higher yield, and holds a much broader mix of securities than SCHO.

SCHO and ISTB are both designed for investors seeking lower-risk, income-focused exposure to short-term bonds, but they differ in cost, diversification, and risk. This comparison unpacks those distinctions to help investors decide which ETF may appeal, depending on their priorities for cost, yield, and portfolio makeup.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SCHO ISTB Issuer Schwab IShares Expense ratio 0.03% 0.06% 1-yr return (as of 2026-02-27) 0.7% 1.7% Dividend yield 4.0% 4.1% Beta 0.05 0.11 Assets under management (AUM) $12.3 billion $4.8 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

ISTB charges twice the annual fee of SCHO, making SCHO the more affordable option. However, ISTB’s yield edges out SCHO’s by 0.1 percentage points, which may appeal to those prioritizing a slightly higher income stream.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SCHO ISTB Max drawdown (five years) -5.73% -9.34% Growth of $1,000 over five years $952 $954

What's inside

ISTB focuses on a broad basket of U.S. dollar–denominated bonds with maturities between one and five years, spanning investment-grade issuers across corporate, government, and securitized markets.

With six thousand nine hundred seventy-seven holdings, ISTB offers significant diversification. Its top positions are Treasury Notes with varying maturities, and the fund’s thirteen-year track record means it has weathered several interest rate cycles.

SCHO, by contrast, is more concentrated, with just ninety-seven holdings and a focus on U.S. Treasury securities. Its largest positions are Treasury Notes and a small money market holding. While both funds avoid major quirks or leverage, SCHO’s portfolio is simpler and more directly tied to government debt.

What this means for investors

Short-term bond allocations are usually meant to protect capital, but the kind of bonds you pick affects how much credit risk you take on. This consideration is central to the comparison between the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and the iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF.

SCHO invests almost exclusively in U.S. Treasury securities with maturities of one to three years. These bonds carry minimal credit risk due to government backing, and returns depend mainly on short-term Treasury yields. In contrast, ISTB combines Treasuries with investment-grade corporate bonds and securitized assets, such as mortgage and asset-backed securities, with maturities between one and five years. This broader mix increases exposure to corporate credit conditions, resulting in a modestly higher yield.

For investors, the distinction comes down to what role short-duration bonds should play in your portfolio. SCHO provides straightforward exposure to Treasury debt and tends to closely track movements in government yields. ISTB offers a broader slice of the short-maturity bond market, where additional income comes from exposure to corporate and securitized debt rather than U.S. government bonds alone.

