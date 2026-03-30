Markets

Treasuries Show Substantial Move Back To The Upside

March 30, 2026 — 03:16 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Treasuries moved sharply higher during trading on Monday, regaining some ground following the steep drop seen over the two previous sessions.

Bond prices surged early in the session and remained firmly positive throughout the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, plunged 9.8 basis points to 4.342 percent.

The rally by treasuries seemed to reflect bargain hunting, as some traders look to pick up bonds at reduced levels following recent weakness.

The ten-year yield pulled back sharply after reaching its highest closing level in eight months during last Friday's session.

Optimistic comments from President Donald Trump about the war in the Middle East also generated some buying interest.

Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social this morning that the U.S. has made "great progress" in discussions with a "new, and more reasonable, regime" to end military operations in Iran.

However, Trump warned that if a deal not reached shortly, the U.S. will "conclude our lovely 'stay' in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!)"

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.