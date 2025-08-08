Treasuries Extend Recent Pullback Even As New Tariffs Take Effect

(RTTNews) - Treasuries moved lower over the course of the trading day on Friday, extending the pullback seen over the two previous sessions.

Bond prices came under pressure in morning trading and remained firmly negative throughout the afternoon. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 4.1 basis points to 4.285 percent.

With the increase, the ten-year yield continued to regain ground after ending Tuesday's trading at its lowest closing level in three months.

The extended pullback by treasuries came as traders shrugged off concerns about the economic impact of President Donald Trump's new tariffs on dozens of U.S. trading partners that took effect at midnight.

Strength among stocks on Wall Street may also have weighed on treasuries, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq reaching a new record intraday high.

Overall trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, as a lack of major U.S. economic data kept some traders on the sidelines.

Following a relatively quiet week on the U.S. economic front, theeconomic calendarpicks back up next week with the release of reports on consumer and producer prices, retail sales, industrial production and consumer sentiment.

