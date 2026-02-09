Treasuries Close Roughly Flat Ahead Of Key Economic Data

(RTTNews) - After ending last Friday's trading roughly flat, treasuries continued to show a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Monday.

Bond prices recovered from an early move to the downside and spent most of the day lingering near the unchanged line. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by less than a basis point to 4.198 percent.

The choppy trading in the bond market came as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the release of several key U.S. economic reports in the coming days.

The Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report, which was delayed due to the brief government shutdown last week, is likely to be in the spotlight.

The report is expected to show employment climbed by 70,000 jobs in January after rising by 50,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.4 percent.

Reports on retail sales and consumer price inflation are also likely to attract attention, as the data could impact the outlook for interest rates.

"With Jerome Powell nearing the end of his term and Kevin Warsh widely expected to take over as Fed Chair, markets are increasingly sensitive to how data influences rate expectations," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com. "While leadership changes may affect tone and communication, the data remains the ultimate driver."

She added, "As a result, the employment and inflation releases this week will be critical in determining whether markets lean back into expectations of easing — a scenario that could support equities and precious metals — or whether sticky inflation forces continued restraint."

Trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to the latest U.S. economic data, including reports on retail sales and import and export prices.

