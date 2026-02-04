Markets

Treasuries Close Nearly Unchanged For Second Straight Day

February 04, 2026 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session roughly flat, treasuries turned in another lackluster performance during trading on Wednesday.

Bond prices bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually ending the day nearly unchanged. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, crept up by less than a basis point to 4.275 percent.

The choppy trading on the day came following the release of data on private sector employment and service sector activity.

Payroll processor ADP released a report showing private sector employment in the U.S. increased by much less than expected in the month of January.

ADP said private sector employment rose by 22,000 jobs in January after climbing by a downwardly revised 37,000 jobs in December.

Economists had expected private sector employment to grow by 45,000 jobs compared to the addition of 41,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, separate report released by the Institute for Supply Management showed continued growth by U.S. manufacturing activity in the month of January.

The ISM said its services PMI came in at 53.8 in January, unchanged from a revised reading in December. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the sector.

Economists had expected the services PMI to edge down to 53.5 from the 54.4 originally reported for the previous month.

Trading on Thursday may be impacted by reaction to the latest U.S. economic data, including reports on job openings and weekly jobless claims.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.