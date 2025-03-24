Treasure Global Inc. Announces Development of Advanced AI Cloud Infrastructure in Malaysia

Treasure Global Inc. is launching a powerful AI cloud infrastructure in Malaysia, enhancing regional digital innovation capabilities.

Treasure Global Inc. has announced a strategic initiative to establish a cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) cloud infrastructure in Malaysia, capable of supporting AI models with up to one trillion parameters, which positions it as one of the most powerful AI environments in Southeast Asia. This initiative aims to expand the company’s presence in enterprise-grade AI infrastructure and support various applications across multiple sectors, including finance, healthcare, and logistics. Development of the AI cloud platform is set for 2025, leveraging high-performance GPU clusters and built using DeepSeek's technology. Treasure Global has secured a USD16 million service agreement with V Gallant Sdn Bhd to facilitate this initiative, reflecting a redirection of funds toward the platform's deployment. CEO Carlson Thow emphasized the company's commitment to enabling a shift toward AI-native enterprises and creating long-term value for customers and shareholders.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a strategic initiative to develop an advanced AI cloud infrastructure in Malaysia, positioning Treasure Global as a leader in AI computing in Southeast Asia.

Securement of a USD16 million service agreement with V Gallant Sdn Bhd, redirecting funds to enhance the AI cloud platform and reinforcing long-term vision for AI infrastructure expansion.

The new AI platform will support large language models and generative AI applications, broadening access to high-performance AI capabilities across various sectors including finance, healthcare, and education.

The rapid growth of the AI infrastructure market, projected to reach USD60.23 billion in 2025, indicates significant future opportunities for the company as Malaysia emerges as a regional hub for digital innovation.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates a significant dependency on the service agreement with V Gallant Sdn Bhd, raising concerns about the company's operational stability if this partnership faces challenges.

The mention of potential risks in the forward-looking statements highlights uncertainties that could substantially impact the company's actual results, including competition and regulatory risks.

There is no current mention of customer feedback or market readiness for the AI cloud platform, which may suggest a lack of validation for their technology among potential users.

FAQ

What is the new AI cloud infrastructure initiative by Treasure Global?

Treasure Global is developing an advanced AI cloud infrastructure in Malaysia to support AI models with up to one trillion parameters.

How will the AI cloud platform benefit various industries?

The platform will enhance capabilities in finance, healthcare, retail, logistics, and the public sector, promoting scalability and innovation.

What technology will power the AI platform?

The infrastructure will utilize optimized GPU clusters for large-scale, multi-modal AI workloads, enhancing performance for training AI models.

What is the service agreement with V Gallant Sdn Bhd?

The USD16 million agreement focuses on designing and deploying the AI cloud platform, reinforcing TGL's commitment to AI infrastructure expansion.

When is the phased deployment of the AI cloud infrastructure scheduled?

The phased deployment of the AI cloud platform is scheduled to occur throughout 2025.

$TGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $TGL stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (



NASDAQ: TGL



) (“



Treasure Global



” or the “



Company



”), a Nasdaq-listed technology company, today announced a strategic initiative to develop and deploy an advanced artificial intelligent (AI) cloud infrastructure in Malaysia. This new platform will be capable of supporting AI models up to one trillion parameters, positioning it among the most powerful AI computing environments in Southeast Asia.





This initiative represents a significant milestone in TGL’s expansion into enterprise-grade AI infrastructure, enabling the next generation of large language models (LLMs), computer vision systems, and generative AI applications. Development of AI cloud platform has commenced, with phased deployment scheduled throughout 2025.





To power these advancements, the platform will leverage cutting-edge graphics processing unit (GPU) clusters optimized for large-scale, multi-modal AI workloads. Built on DeepSeek’s technology, the infrastructure will provide the high-performance computing capabilities necessary for hosting and training trillion-parameter models — rivaling the largest existing AI environments globally.





The rapid growth of AI infrastructure is a global trend, with the market estimated to reach USD60.23 billion in 2025, according to Precedence Research. Projections indicated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.60% from 2025 to 2034. This trend is also evident in Malaysia, which is rapidly emerging as a regional hub for digital innovation. The country is addressing the increasing demand for scalable computing infrastructure, catering to both public and private sector needs for scalable computing infrastructure, across industries such as finance, healthcare, education, and logistics.





TGL’s AI cloud platform is expected to broaden access to high-performance AI capabilities across multiple sectors:







Financial Services: Risk analytics, credit scoring, anti-fraud systems.



Healthcare: Diagnostic imaging, triage support, medical AI assistants.



Retail and Logistics: Demand forecasting, route optimization, and customer personalization.



Public Sector and Education: Generative tools, simulation engines, automation.







Supporting this strategic initiative, TGL has secured a USD16 million service agreement signed in 2024 with V Gallant Sdn Bhd (“



V Gallant



”), a Malaysia-based AI solution provider. Under the revised scope of this agreement, a substantial portion of the capital commitment has been redirected toward the design and deployment of the AI cloud platform, reinforcing TGL’s long-term vision for AI infrastructure expansion.





The agreement remains in effect through December 2025, with both parties committed to accelerating TGL’s role in Southeast Asia’s AI infrastructure landscape. A corresponding Form 8-K will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to reflect this scope enhancement. As part of the initiative, TGL will lead onboarding and go-to-market strategies, focusing on early partnerships and enterprise adoption.





“The shift toward AI-native enterprises is accelerating, and the Company is committed to enabling this transformation by building world-class infrastructure. This initiative not only expands our technological footprint but also unlocks new opportunities to create long-term value for our customers and shareholders,” said Carlson Thow, CEO of Treasure Global Inc.







About Treasure Global:







Treasure Global is a leading Malaysian solutions provider, specializing in the development of innovative technology platforms that drive digital transformation. Its flagship product, the ZCITY Super App, integrates e-payment solutions with customer rewards, fostering a seamless digital ecosystem. As of November 2024, ZCITY Super App has attracted over 2.9 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia’s digital economy.





Visit



treasureglobal.co



for more information.







About V Gallant Sdn Bhd:







V Gallant, a subsidiary of VCI Global Limited (



NASDAQ: VCIG



), is a leading provider of AI infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions, delivering advanced technologies that drive both innovation and security. The company supplies high-performance Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) hardware and software platforms for training Large Language Models (LLMs), developing AI agents, and advancing machine learning and data analytics. Additionally, V Gallant offers comprehensive cybersecurity services to safeguard organizations against evolving threats, ensuring data integrity and operational resilience in an increasingly digital world.





For more information, please visit



https://vgallant.ai/











