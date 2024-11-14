TRE HOLDINGS Sees Surge in Profits for 2024

TRE HOLDINGS CORPORATION (JP:9247) has released an update.

TRE HOLDINGS CORPORATION reported a significant increase in profits for the first half of 2024, with net sales rising by 20.6% and operating profit more than doubling compared to the same period last year. The company anticipates continued growth through the fiscal year ending March 2025, forecasting a notable rise in net sales and earnings per share. Investors may find these results promising as they reflect strong financial performance and potential for further expansion.

