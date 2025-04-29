Markets

Travis Perkins Q1 Like-For-Like Revenue Down 2.1%

April 29, 2025 — 02:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L), the UK's leading distributor of building materials, has issued its Q1 trading update for the period ending 31 March 2025, and reported a 2.1% decline in group revenue on a like-for-like basis, reflecting a challenging market environment.

The Merchanting segment saw a revenue drop of 3.2%, as pricing stabilized while volumes declined modestly. In response, the company is prioritizing customer service improvements by reinforcing its branch and sales teams.

Meanwhile, Toolstation demonstrated solid performance, achieving like-for-like revenue growth of 3.7%. The business continued to make progress in realizing maturity benefits and implementing strategies to enhance operating margins.

In addition, Merchanting experienced a 3.1% decline in like-for-like volume, while Toolstation saw a 2.5% increase. The Group overall recorded a 2.2% reduction in volume. Network changes and trading days contributed minor effects to total revenue growth, which resulted in a 2.4% decrease at the Group level.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.