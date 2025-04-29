Travis Perkins Q1 Like-For-Like Revenue Down 2.1%

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L), the UK's leading distributor of building materials, has issued its Q1 trading update for the period ending 31 March 2025, and reported a 2.1% decline in group revenue on a like-for-like basis, reflecting a challenging market environment.

The Merchanting segment saw a revenue drop of 3.2%, as pricing stabilized while volumes declined modestly. In response, the company is prioritizing customer service improvements by reinforcing its branch and sales teams.

Meanwhile, Toolstation demonstrated solid performance, achieving like-for-like revenue growth of 3.7%. The business continued to make progress in realizing maturity benefits and implementing strategies to enhance operating margins.

In addition, Merchanting experienced a 3.1% decline in like-for-like volume, while Toolstation saw a 2.5% increase. The Group overall recorded a 2.2% reduction in volume. Network changes and trading days contributed minor effects to total revenue growth, which resulted in a 2.4% decrease at the Group level.

