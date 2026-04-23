Travelzoo Reports Fall In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Travelzoo (TZOO) reported earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.48 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $3.17 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $24.27 million from $23.14 million last year.

Travelzoo earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.48 Mln. vs. $3.17 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $24.27 Mln vs. $23.14 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.