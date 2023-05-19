Travel+Leisure (TNL) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Travel+Leisure said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $37.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.84%, the lowest has been 1.50%, and the highest has been 11.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.53 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 750 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travel+Leisure. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNL is 0.18%, an increase of 7.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.51% to 77,164K shares. The put/call ratio of TNL is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.00% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Travel+Leisure is 51.64. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 36.00% from its latest reported closing price of 37.97.

The projected annual revenue for Travel+Leisure is 3,809MM, an increase of 4.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gmt Capital holds 4,308K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,652K shares, representing an increase of 15.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 7.94% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,253K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,506K shares, representing a decrease of 7.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 91.19% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,510K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,462K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 5.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,342K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,357K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 2.11% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,989K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,022K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 2.83% over the last quarter.

Travel+Leisure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Travel + Leisure Co. is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company, industry-leading travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences.

