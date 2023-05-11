Except for Virginia and New Hampshire, car ownership means mandatory car insurance in all other states. The wide selection of providers includes Travelers, a finalist on our list of best commercial auto insurance companies.

Travelers is a well-established insurance provider; in fact, it was the first company to offer auto insurance in the country. Travelers has grown to offer auto insurance policies in 42 states and is competitive with other national insurance brands.

If you’re in the market for car insurance, start your research with this Travelers auto insurance review.

Best for Handling Claims

If you’re in an accident, prompt and professional service from your insurance company is indispensable. Travelers’ claims department will help you document the accident or damage for quick payout processing. In most cases, this involves a brief interview over the phone regarding the details of the accident. You may also be asked to submit photographs, videos, witness contact information, and any other details that will support your version of the event.

The claims department is responsible for adjudicating liability, with the help of this evidence. It also fixes a damage amount and handles medical payments in case the accident turns out to be its own insured’s fault. It will process payouts and follow up to ensure prompt handling of repairs or vehicle replacement.

But is Travelers good auto insurance? The answer differs according to the measure you use. A.M. Best, a credit rating agency specializing in the insurance industry, gave Travelers an A++ rating for claims handling. Travelers Auto Insurance received 63% fewer complaints than comparable auto insurance companies according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Yet J.D. Power rated Travelers Auto Insurance below average for claims handling in a 2022 auto insurance survey.

Travelers Auto Insurance Pros and Cons

Pros

Lower-than-average premiums

Discounts available

Wide range of coverage options

Cons

Limited rideshare coverage

Negative customer service reviews

Pros explained

Lower Than Average Rates

Travelers charges good drivers an average of $1,600 per year for full coverage auto insurance, while the national average is $1,732.

Lots of discounts available

The best auto insurance companies offer a wide range of premium discounts. Examples of such discounts offered by Travelers Auto Insurance include:

Bundling discoun t: You can lower your premium by combining homeowners or business and property insurance with your auto policy.

t: You can lower your premium by combining homeowners or business and property insurance with your auto policy. Safe-driver discount : If you maintain a clean driving record — no accidents, violations or major claims — Travelers will reward you with a lower premium.

: If you maintain a clean driving record — no accidents, violations or major claims — Travelers will reward you with a lower premium. Good-student discount: These are available to high school or college drivers who maintain a B grade average.

Wide range of coverage options

Travelers Auto Insurance coverage includes standard liability, collision, uninsured/underinsured and comprehensive coverage. These are the standard options among most auto insurance providers. To customize your policy, Travelers also offers add-on options, including:

Gap coverage for leased vehicles

Rental reimbursement

Roadside assistance

New car replacement

Named non-owner insurance, for those who drive but don’t own a vehicle

Cons explained

Limited rideshare coverage

If you drive for companies like Uber or Lyft, Travelers only offers rideshare coverage in Colorado and Illinois. Anyone working such a gig job, either in ride sharing or some other business such as grocery delivery, should explore additional insurance that will cover their working mileage.

Negative customer reviews

Travelers Auto Insurance has received mixed customer reviews about its claims handling process. This is not unusual for large insurance companies that oversee thousands of claims.

Travelers Auto Insurance Plans/Offerings

Travelers offers the full spectrum of auto insurance coverages. You can select coverage limits as well as deductibles to suit your individual needs. Keep in mind that your state may set a minimum coverage amount for items such as liability and medical pay. Travelers also has many added features, such as roadside assistance, for further customization.

Bodily Injury and Property Damage Liability

Liability coverage, required in most states, covers any claim against you — the driver — if the accident is your fault. Liability coverage will pay for property damage and bodily injury. When you have liability coverage, your insurance company will typically pay for your legal defense if you are sued.

When buying your policy, you will choose the limits that best suit your needs and finances. High-net-worth individuals will want to carry more liability insurance to protect their personal assets in the event of an at-fault accident.

Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage

Unfortunately, not every driver has auto insurance, despite laws in most states. Uninsured/underinsured coverage will protect you if you are involved in an accident with an uninsured driver. The policy will pay for property damage to your vehicle as well as medical expenses for the treatment of injuries.

These situations are difficult. Without this coverage, you might have to sue the other driver to avoid paying for damages and medical attention out of pocket. This can be a lengthy process. Uninsured/underinsured coverage will get you back on the road with much less hassle. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage is relatively inexpensive and many drivers wisely choose high coverage limits for this type of coverage.

Collision Insurance

Collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle regardless of fault. It will also pay claims for an accident that doesn’t involve another vehicle. If you hit a tree or fence and damage your vehicle, this coverage will pay most repair costs, minus any deductible amount.

Comprehensive Insurance

Vehicle damage can also happen when there is no collision or accident. This might result from a hailstorm, downed tree, flooding or road debris. Comprehensive insurance covers damage from these and other causes, as well as incidents of theft and/or vandalism.

Travelers Auto Insurance Pricing

If you own a car, you know that auto insurance can quickly eat into your monthly budget. Travelers Auto Insurance offers many discounts to lower your premiums. One way is to bundle your auto insurance with your home or condo insurance. Travelers also offers discounts for:

Insuring multiple cars

Owning your home

Maintaining a safe driving record

Being a new car owner

Being a good student with a high grade-point average

Paying premiums in full

Setting up electronic funds transfers from your bank to pay premiums

Travelers also has affinity programs with other companies, associations and credit unions. These programs offer discounts and other benefits to employees and members.

Travelers Auto Insurance IntelliDrive is a voluntary program that tracks your driving habits with a smartphone app. You can get a discount for enrolling for 90 days and maintaining safe driving habits.

When compared with premiums of similar companies, Travelers Auto Insurance comes in less than average. According to the NAIC, Travelers charged good drivers on average $1,600 a year for full coverage auto insurance, while the national average is $1,732. We also included Travelers on our list of best cheap car insurance for rates on hybrid electric vehicles.

Premium rates depend on several factors, yet auto owners have some control over their premium costs. Selecting lower coverage limits will lower your premiums, but doing so also increases your out-of-pocket expenses if you’re in a serious accident. Choosing a higher deductible will also lower your premiums.

Travelers and other insurance companies set rates with the following in mind:

Driving history

Age, with younger and less experienced drivers generally paying higher premiums

Geographic location

Credit history and credit score in states where it’s legal

Travelers Auto Insurance Financial Stability

Travelers Auto Insurance is a long-established and financially stable company with a rating of A++ from AM Best, an insurance rating firm. This is the highest grade given by AM Best, and it indicates that Travelers has the ability to pay claims now and in the future.

Travelers Auto Insurance Accessibility

Availability

A Travelers Auto Insurance policy is available in 42 states and the District of Columbia. Travelers does not issue auto policies in Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia or Wyoming.

Contact Information

The Travelers Auto Insurance website has a contact page that provides you with its contact information. You can call the Travelers Auto Insurance phone number — (866) 409-2821 — to get a quote. Their website’s Claim Center allows policyholders to file claims online and track the progress of the claim. For any questions or issues, of course, you can also contact an agent.

User Experience

For most customer claims, Travelers Auto Insurance does not use third-party claims adjusters. They rely on in-house staff to allow for faster and more efficient handling of claims.

Travelers has also updated its online systems to allow online claims filing and processing. This migration to the digital world accelerated during the COVID pandemic and now brings Travelers in line with its competitors.

Travelers uses virtual claim handling for a majority of the company’s auto appraisals. This makes it possible for Travelers to handle claims without an on-site adjuster’s inspection of your vehicle or other damage.

Travelers Auto Insurance Customer Satisfaction

A 2022 J.D. Power survey ranked auto insurance companies’ customer experience in various regions of the United States. In most regions, Travelers ranked at or slightly below the average ranking. The company’s highest ranking was from the Mid-Atlantic region, where it ranked second.

J.D. Power found that high inflation in 2022 affected customer satisfaction with most auto insurance companies. There were bright spots, however, including usage-based insurance, which Travelers offers through the IntelliDrive program. By lowering premiums for safe driving, the usage-based technology helped improve customer satisfaction.

Travelers Auto Insurance FAQ

Is Travelers a reputable insurance company?

Travelers Auto Insurance Insurance was founded in 1853 as the St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Company. With more than 100 years of experience, Travelers has earned the highest ratings for financial stability and has grown to become a leading U.S. insurance provider. The company offers property and casualty coverage along with business and homeowner's insurance.

One measure of success in this area is customer retention and loyalty. Travelers has achieved a strong 83% to 85% retention rate on its auto insurance policies over the last several years.

Is Travelers good at paying claims?

According to surveys conducted by J.D. Power, Travelers is on par with its major competitors in its ability to quickly and efficiently handle claims. Travelers received 871 out of 1,000 points for customer satisfaction in a 2021 survey. The score is only slightly below scores received by Farmers and State Farm and above that of Progressive.

Is Travelers owned by GEICO?

Travelers Auto Insurance is a publicly traded company and is not affiliated with or a subsidiary of GEICO, another major auto insurance provider. GEICO does have a business relationship with Travelers through the GEICO Insurance Agency. This relationship allows GEICO to offer their policyholders Travelers-issued home and condo insurance.

How We Evaluated Travelers Auto Insurance

We reviewed the Travelers Auto Insurance website and other sources to evaluate the company’s financial stability, customer service ratings and claims-handling ability. We also compared Travelers insurance offerings to those of the company’s major competitors, including GEICO, State Farm, Farmers and Progressive.

Summary of Money’s Travelers Auto Insurance Review

Travelers Auto Insurance has extensive experience in handling insurance policies and claims. Other positives for Travelers include lower rates than the U.S. average, a wide range of available discounts and a helpful website for claims and inquiries. Travelers falls a bit short with its customer service, where it earned slightly below-average ratings from its customers.

When shopping for auto insurance, it’s wise to thoroughly research the local market. Depending on state laws and regulations, insurance products can vary. If you’re ready to make a change in your car insurance carrier, check out this best practices guide on how to switch car insurance.

Travelers insurance is available through an authorized agent or directly from the company. Agents can explain in detail how auto insurance policies work, the range of coverages available, how much it will cost you and what the application process looks like. They can also recommend available discounts and identify unnecessary coverages based on state regulations.

