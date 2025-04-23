Travel + Leisure Q1 Earnings Up

(RTTNews) - Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL), a vacation ownership and membership travel company, on Wednesday announced that first quarter net income increased from the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to Travel + Leisure Co. shareholders increased to $73 million from $66 million last year.

Earnings per share were $1.07 versus $0.92 the previous year.

Adjusted net income was $76 million, while it was $69 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.11 versus $0.97 last year.

Net revenue were $934 million compared with last year's $916 million.

Further, the management plans to recommend a $0.56 per share dividend for the second quarter, pending board approval in May 2025.

Looking ahead, the company expects Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of $245 million to $255 million.

For the full year, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to range between $955 million and $985 million.

Looking ahead, the company expects a busy summer travel season with positive momentum for future bookings.

In the pre-market trading, Travel + Leisure is 2.09% lesser at $41.75 on the New York Stock Exchange.

