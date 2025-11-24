Markets

TRATON GROUP Extends CFO Michael Jackstein's Contract

November 24, 2025 — 08:02 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Supervisory Board of the TRATON GROUP announced personnel decisions following its meeting last Friday.

The company has extended the contract of Michael Jackstein, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer, ensuring continued leadership in finance and human resources.

In addition, the Supervisory Board also extended the contract of Catharina Modahl Nilsson, who is responsible for Product Management, reinforcing the Group's commitment to strengthening its product strategy and innovation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.