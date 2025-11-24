TRATON GROUP Extends CFO Michael Jackstein's Contract

(RTTNews) - The Supervisory Board of the TRATON GROUP announced personnel decisions following its meeting last Friday.

The company has extended the contract of Michael Jackstein, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer, ensuring continued leadership in finance and human resources.

In addition, the Supervisory Board also extended the contract of Catharina Modahl Nilsson, who is responsible for Product Management, reinforcing the Group's commitment to strengthening its product strategy and innovation.

