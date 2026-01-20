Markets

TRATON GROUP 2025 Unit Sales Down 9%

January 20, 2026 — 05:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - TRATON GROUP (8TRA.DE, 8TRA.ST) said, based on preliminary figures, a total of 305,500 vehicles were sold in 2025, down from 334,200 vehicles, last year. Unit sales of all-electric vehicles increased by 86% to 3,230 vehicles from 1,740, last year.

Fourth-quarter unit sales were 81,000 vehicles compared to 88,800 vehicles, down 9% from a year ago. All-electric vehicle sales were 1,160 units compared to 610 units, up 91% from prior year.

The TRATON GROUP will publish its 2025 Annual Report on March 4, 2026.

