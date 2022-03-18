TransUnion's (TRU) New Partnership Set to Improve Digital Leasing

TransUnion TRU has entered into a partnership with renter-centric leasing platform, Funnel Leasing. The collaboration is aimed at helping renters with a smooth application experience and operators with better screening decisions.

As part of the partnership, TransUnion’s rental screening solutions,ResidentScoreand ResidentIDproducts, are combined with the Funnel platform for a suite of reporting functionality and for improving collected data capabilities.

The partnership is encouraging since the multifamily industry has become tilted toward digital, contactless processes amid the pandemic, thereby increasing the need to improve user experience when it comes to digital leasing processes.

Maitri Johnson, vice president of TransUnion’s tenant and employment screening businesses, said, “Through this partnership, Funnel is streamlining the digital leasing process, providing renters with a better user experience, and making it easier for property managers to efficiently screen and approve applicants. We are thrilled to partner with Funnel and power their screening process.”

TransUnion’s gigantic treasure trove of data is its most distinguishing asset and also perhaps the biggest barrier to entry for competitors. Acquiring or building such data involves huge costs, making it extremely difficult for a new company to compete with TransUnion in this regard. This fortifies TransUnion's ability to sustain its competitive advantage and protect its market share.

TransUnion’s shares have gained 19.2% over the past year against 7.7% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

TransUnion currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some other stocks in the broader Business Services sector that investors may consider are Cross Country Healthcare CCRN, NV5 Global NVEE and Clean Harbors CLH.

Cross Country Healthcare sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a long-term earnings growth of 6.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cross Country Healthcare delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average. CCRN’s shares have surged 73.1% in the past year.

NV5 Global also carries a Zacks Rank #1. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 6.1% for the current year. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.2%, on average.

NV5 Global’s shares have surged 44.1% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 14.2%.

Clean Harbors carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.2%, on average.

CLH’s shares have jumped 25.6% in the past year.

