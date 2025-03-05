TransUnion Warns of Elevated Tax Refund Theft Risk Due to Increased Data Breaches in 2024

TransUnion warns of increased tax refund theft risk in 2025 due to a surge in data breaches exposing personal information.

Quiver AI Summary

TransUnion's analysis highlights an increased risk of tax refund theft in 2025, exacerbated by the high number of data breaches in 2024, where 970 incidents exposed 640 million consumer records containing valuable personal information necessary for tax fraud. Notably, 71% of breaches in the first half of 2024 included full Social Security numbers, a significant increase from 2023. To combat this growing threat, TransUnion experts recommend that government agencies and financial institutions implement robust identity verification measures and monitoring systems to detect fraudulent activities. Consumers are also advised to stay vigilant by monitoring their bank accounts and credit histories, especially around tax refund times.

Potential Positives

TransUnion highlights the significant growth in data breaches and the increased risk of tax refund theft, positioning itself as a key player in fraud prevention solutions.

The release emphasizes the importance of innovative fraud prevention tools, showcasing TransUnion’s commitment to developing advanced technologies like TruValidate™ and TruContact™.

The mention of a TransUnion survey indicating consumer tendencies to avoid unidentified calls underscores the relevance of their contact solutions in addressing current fraud challenges.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights a significant increase in data breaches and the associated risk of tax refund theft, which may lead to concerns regarding TransUnion's ability to protect consumer information effectively.

The mention of 640 million consumer records exposed in 2024 raises serious questions about data security measures at TransUnion, potentially damaging the company's reputation for safeguarding personal information.

The increase from 57% to 71% of breaches exposing full Social Security numbers indicates a worsening trend that suggests systemic issues in data protection, which could affect customer trust in TransUnion's services.

FAQ

What are the risks of tax refund theft in 2025?

According to TransUnion, 2025 sees an elevated risk of tax refund theft due to 970 data breaches in 2024.

How many consumer records were exposed in 2024?

In 2024, 640 million consumer records were exposed, increasing the vulnerability to fraud and tax-related crimes.

What should government agencies do to prevent tax fraud?

Agencies should implement identity verification and document authentication technologies to combat fraud and protect taxpayers.

How can banks help prevent fraudulent tax activities?

Banks should verify that the payee matches the account owner and scrutinize account openings for potential fraud.

What can consumers do to protect against tax refund theft?

Consumers should regularly monitor their bank accounts and credit history, especially around tax refund time, to detect fraud.

Full Release



CHICAGO, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tax refund theft is an annual concern and 2025 brings an elevated risk, according to a TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) analysis. Researchers found that in 2024 there were 970 data breaches in which fraudsters obtained the kinds of personally identifiable information (PII) required for various forms of tax fraud.









In total, 640 million consumer records were exposed in 2024, containing critical pieces of information like Social Security numbers, address histories, and full names. A





recent TransUnion report





found full Social Security numbers were exposed in 71% of data breaches in the first half of 2024 alone—up from 57% in all of 2023. The exposed information can help fraudsters file false tax returns in a victim’s name, or access someone’s bank account to intercept their tax return.





“What we found is that the volume and severity of recent data breaches have created tremendous vulnerability,” said Greg Schlichter, director of research and consulting for TransUnion’s public sector business. “Government agencies, like the IRS, as well as financial institutions and consumers need to be alert to this threat.”









How government agencies can defeat fraudsters









Many fraudsters will target call centers to either test the veracity of PII acquired from criminal marketplaces, or to directly impersonate a victim. Call center leaders must look out for suspicious calls—such as those that show signs of spoofing, or those placed through a Voice-over-IP service—even for routine requests like address changes or tax return tracking.





In addition, fraudsters will access online government portals with stolen PII to validate stolen identity information, file false returns or intercept return status updates. Agencies should employ identity verification and document authentication technologies to flag impersonators who may also use AI to generate photo-realistic credentials.





“There are a number of fraud prevention tools that agencies can leverage,” said Naureen Ali, U.S. Head of Fraud at TransUnion. “Using call authentication and identity resolution capabilities will make it easier to thwart fraud attempts that use stolen and synthetic identities.”





The researchers note branded calling tools are likely needed for agencies looking to proactively notify taxpayers whose returns are at risk, given the volume of government impersonation fraud. A recent TransUnion survey found that 62% of consumers won’t answer a call from a number or caller ID name they don’t recognize, even if they’re expecting a call from a government agency.









The role for banks and consumers









While the government should look out for fraudsters attempting to falsely file and claim tax returns, banks and other financial institutions should check to confirm that the payee matches the account owner on record. This can help ensure that incoming funds are intended for that customer.





Even prior to this point, however, banks should already be scrutinizing their deposit account openings to check for potentially fraudulent account creations that are used for criminal activities like drop accounts and mule accounts. Similarly, financial institutions should remain diligent to try to protect their existing deposit accounts from account takeovers.





Consumers can also protect themselves by monitoring their bank account activity and credit history. When they know their tax refund is due, they can check regularly to ensure it remains in their account. They can also use credit monitoring services to know if fraudsters have created new accounts in their name.





Learn more about TransUnion’s





TruValidate™ Identity Verification Solutions





and





TruContact™ Trusted Call Solutions





.





Read more about the implications of data breaches on tax fraud





here





.







About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)







TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good



®



— and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.





http://www.transunion.com/business















Contact







Dave Blumberg





TransUnion















E-mail







david.blumberg@transunion.com











Telephone







312-972-6646







