TransUnion (TRU) Snaps Up Verisk Financial Services For $515M

TransUnion TRU recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of Verisk Financial Services, the financial services business unit of Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK, for $515 million in cash. The deal was initially announced on Feb 22.

So far this year, shares of TransUnion have declined 19% compared with 10.9% loss of the industry it belongs to.



How Will TransUnion Benefit?

The deal closure adds Verisk Financial’s data sets for credit and debit card accounts and demand deposit account behavior to TransUnion’s portfolio. This should boost TransUnion’s position as a provider of innovative solutions globally.

Together, they should offer insights and solutions that are expected to raise financial inclusion, create new accounts, and improve fraud prevention and risk management.

Considering the increasing demand of digital technology in financial institutions and companies across all industries around the world, the deal is expected to strengthen TransUnion’s competitive position in the industry.

Chris Cartwright, president and CEO of TransUnion, stated, “Providing efficient online solutions for the financial needs of today’s digital-savvy consumer is critical, and the combined capabilities of TransUnion and Verisk Financial will help our customers by allowing them to make better and faster decisions.”

