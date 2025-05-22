TransUnion Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Ratings for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $102.0, a high estimate of $117.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. This current average has decreased by 6.25% from the previous average price target of $108.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of TransUnion by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $100.00 $96.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Lowers Buy $112.00 $120.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $96.00 $93.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $117.00 $130.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TransUnion. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TransUnion. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TransUnion compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TransUnion compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for TransUnion's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into TransUnion's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TransUnion analyst ratings.

Delving into TransUnion's Background

TransUnion is one of the three leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides fraud detection, marketing, and analytical services. TransUnion operates in over 30 countries, and about a quarter of its revenue comes from international markets.

Breaking Down TransUnion's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, TransUnion showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.3% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: TransUnion's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.52% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): TransUnion's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.44%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TransUnion's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, TransUnion adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TRU

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TRU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.