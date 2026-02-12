TransUnion Reports Climb In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - TransUnion (TRU) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $101.2 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $66.2 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TransUnion reported adjusted earnings of $208.4 million or $1.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to $1.171 billion from $1.036 billion last year.

TransUnion earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $101.2 Mln. vs. $66.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $1.171 Bln vs. $1.036 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.08 To $ 1.10 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.195 B To $ 1.205 B

