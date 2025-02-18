TransUnion Reports 20% Year-Over-Year Increase in Insurance Shopping Amid Uneven Profitability in Auto and Property Insurance Markets

TransUnion reports a 20% increase in insurance shopping, highlighting uneven profitability and the impact of natural disasters.

$TRU Insider Trading Activity

$TRU insiders have traded $TRU stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VENKAT ACHANTA (EVP, Chief Tech, Data & Analy.) sold 18,597 shares for an estimated $1,837,011

GEORGE M AWAD sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,200,000

TODD M CELLO (EVP & CFO) sold 12,463 shares for an estimated $1,183,985

TIMOTHY J MARTIN (EVP - Global Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $755,800 .

. STEVEN M CHAOUKI (President, US Markets) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $594,785 .

. TODD C. SKINNER (President, International) sold 3,090 shares for an estimated $313,573

HEATHER J RUSSELL (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,173 shares for an estimated $303,275

JENNIFER A. WILLIAMS (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 642 shares for an estimated $61,881.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TRU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 275 institutional investors add shares of $TRU stock to their portfolio, and 284 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Both auto and property insurance shopping saw 20% year-over-year increases in Q4 2024, according to TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) research. However, profitability for auto and property insurance was uneven.





While auto insurance has come close to achieving rate adequacy, the property insurance market has been constrained due to limited rate increases and losses from natural disasters, like hurricanes Helene and Milton. What’s more, 2025 is already off to a bad start with wildfires in southern California posing significant losses for insurers.





Both auto and property insurance shopping were driven primarily by consumers’ continued search for lower rates. These findings and more are included in TransUnion’s latest quarterly



Insurance Personal Lines Trends and Perspectives Report



.





“The current market provides great potential for acquisition,” said Patrick Foy, senior director of strategic planning for TransUnion’s Insurance business. “The best moves insurers can make to procure high quality prospects is to use data segmentation enabling them to market to the best potential customers.”









Traffic court data proves indispensable









Driving record information is one of the most predictive variables for assessing an individual across the policy lifecycle. Legacy approaches, like referencing state motor vehicle records (MVRs), can have gaps and limitations—and are expensive to obtain.





However, traffic court records cost significantly less to access, and they provide a more comprehensive picture of a driver’s past violations. For example, TransUnion’s latest report estimates that 11% of drivers have a ratable violation that can be identified by traffic court records but remain absent from MVRs.





Insurers who access traffic court data through solutions like TransUnion’s



TruVision™ Driving History



solutions suite, can improve the quality of leads and increase customer lifetime value. These solutions can be deployed at any time across the policy lifecycle.





In addition, understanding generational preferences can help insurers be effective across channels. While younger shoppers prefer a seamless digital experience, Baby Boomers still prefer the phone channel for discussing policy details.



TruAudience®



suite of marketing solutions can help insurers with identity resolution, audience building and measurement.





Read the latest



Insurance Personal Lines Trends and Perspectives Report



.







About TransUnion’s Insurance Personal Lines Trends and Perspectives Report







This quarterly publication examines trends in the personal lines insurance industry, including shopping, migration, violation, credit-based insurance stability and more. The Trends and Perspectives Report research is based almost entirely on TransUnion’s extensive internal data and analyses. It includes information on insurance shopping transactions from July 2023 to December 2024. However, the report excludes shopping data from insurance customers in California, Hawaii (auto), Massachusetts (auto), and Maryland (property), where credit-based insurance scoring information is not used for insurance rating or underwriting.







About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)







TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good



®



— and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.



http://www.transunion.com/business

























