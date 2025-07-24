TransUnion Raises 2025 Guidance

(RTTNews) - TransUnion (TRU) said, for full year 2025, the company expects: adjusted earnings per share in a range of $4.03 to $4.14, and organic constant currency revenue growth in a range of 6% to 7%. For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $0.99 to $1.04. Organic constant currency revenue growth is projected in a projected in a range of 2% to 4%.

Second quarter net income attributable to TransUnion was $110 million, compared with $85 million, a year ago. Earnings per share was $0.56, compared with $0.44. Adjusted net income was $213 million, compared with $193 million. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.08, compared with $0.99.

Second quarter total revenue was $1.14 billion, an increase of 10 percent, or up 10 percent on a constant currency basis and 9 percent on an organic constant currency basis, from last year.

Shares of TransUnion are up 3% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

