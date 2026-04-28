TransUnion Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - TransUnion (TRU) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $397.1 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $148.1 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TransUnion reported adjusted earnings of $230.2 million or $1.18 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.7% to $1.245 billion from $1.095 billion last year.

TransUnion earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $397.1 Mln. vs. $148.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.04 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $1.245 Bln vs. $1.095 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.13 To $ 1.15 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.271 B To $ 1.283 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.68 To $ 4.75 Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.100 B To $ 5.135 B

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