TransUnion to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on July 24, 2025

TransUnion will release Q2 2025 financial results on July 24, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. CT.

TransUnion announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 24, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. Central Time. A conference call to discuss these results will follow at 8:30 a.m. the same day, with both the press release and a live webcast available on the company's Investor Relations website. As a global information and insights provider with a presence in over 30 countries, TransUnion aims to foster trust in the marketplace through its data solutions that cover various areas including credit, marketing, and risk analytics. The company emphasizes its commitment to creating positive impact through effective use of information, which they refer to as Information for Good®.



TransUnion will publish its financial results for the second quarter, indicating transparency and ongoing communication with investors.

The scheduled conference call will allow for direct engagement with investors, which can foster trust and strengthen investor relations.

The company's emphasis on innovative solutions and technology investments showcases its commitment to growth and adaptation in the marketplace.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TRU Insider Trading Activity

$TRU insiders have traded $TRU stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VENKAT ACHANTA (EVP, Chief Tech, Data & Analy.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,984 shares for an estimated $1,385,075 .

. STEVEN M CHAOUKI (President, US Markets) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $532,710 .

. TIMOTHY J MARTIN (EVP - Global Solutions) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $221,600

JENNIFER A. WILLIAMS (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 200 shares for an estimated $19,148

$TRU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 278 institutional investors add shares of $TRU stock to their portfolio, and 314 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



CHICAGO, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) will publish its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, in a press release to be issued at approximately 6:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The company will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. (CT) to discuss its financial results. The press release and a live webcast of theearnings conference callwill be available on the TransUnion Investor Relations website at



http://www.transunion.com/tru



.







About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)







TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.







http://www.transunion.com/business





