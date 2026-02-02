TransUnion To Acquire RealNetworks' Mobile Unit

(RTTNews) - TransUnion (TRU), an information and insights company, on Monday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the mobile division of RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK), expanding its capabilities in fraud prevention and trusted communications.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition is aimed at strengthening TransUnion's mobile communications offerings through advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning and real-time analytics across text messages, multimedia messaging and phone calls.

The company said the deal will enhance its ability to detect fraudulent activity and improve customer engagement for businesses and consumers.

RealNetworks' mobile division brings established relationships with global telecom service providers and technology that identifies fraudulent calls and messages, enables secure branded calls, and detects synthetic and cloned voices during live communications.

The company said the deal will be funded with existing cash and is not expected to have a material impact on leverage, liquidity or 2026 operating results.

