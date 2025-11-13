Markets
Via Transportation Q3 Loss Widens, But Sales Jump

(RTTNews) - Via Transportation Inc. (VIA), a provider of public transit software and services, on Thursday reported a wider loss for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, despite higher revenue, mainly due to increased financing costs.

Net loss attributable to Via Transportation widened to $36.89 million from $21.33 million in the same quarter last year.

Interest expense rose sharply to $2.15 million from $945,000 a year earlier. The company also incurred a $10.95 million loss from the extinguishment of convertible notes. Other expenses totaled $5.29 million, compared with income of $323,000 in the same quarter last year.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted loss narrowed to $9.68 million from $14.54 million loss a year ago.

Operating loss decreased slightly to $18.89 million from $20.69 million a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter increased 31.6% year-on-year to $109.65 million, compared with $83.31 million a year ago.

The company's shares were up more than 4% in pre-market trading. On Wednesday the stock closed at $50.50, up 3.17%.

