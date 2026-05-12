Markets
VIA

Via Transportation Q1 Loss Widens

May 12, 2026 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Via Transportation, Inc. (VIA), a tech company for transportation solutions, Tuesday reported wider loss for the first quarter compared to the same period last year. However, revenue increased by 29 percent.

Further, the company provided its outlook for the second quarter and fiscal 2026.

Quarterly loss widened 23 percent to $20.15 million from $16.32 million of the last year.

Total operating expenses of this quarter rose to $73.64 million from $57.03 million of the previous year.

However, net loss per share decreased to $0.25 per share from $1.28 per share of the prior year.

Excluding items, net loss declined 56 percent to $3.8 million or $0.05 per share from $8.6 million or $0.68 per share of the same period last year.

Still, revenue increased to $127 million from $98 million of the previous year.

Platform annual run rate revenue also grew 29 percent to $509.74 million from $394.57 million of the prior year.

Looking forward to the next quarter, the company expects platform revenue to be between $132.5 million and $134 million.

Looking forward to the full year, the company anticipates platform revenue to range from $547 million to $550 million.

In pre-market activity, VIA shares were trading at $17.30, up 2.06% on the New York Stock exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.