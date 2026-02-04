Via Transportation (VIA) Price Target Decreased by 11.15% to 47.94

The average one-year price target for Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA) has been revised to $47.94 / share. This is a decrease of 11.15% from the prior estimate of $53.96 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $61.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 132.04% from the latest reported closing price of $20.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Via Transportation. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 1,162.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIA is 0.42%, an increase of 3,865.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7,294.60% to 30,543K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Exor N.V. holds 14,121K shares representing 18.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,948K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Koch holds 1,700K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 843K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company.

Principal Financial Group holds 778K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares , representing an increase of 61.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIA by 18.61% over the last quarter.

