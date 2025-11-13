Markets
VIA

Via Transportation Posts Narrower Adj. Loss In Q3; Revenue Up 32%

November 13, 2025 — 07:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Via Transportation Inc (VIA) posted a third quarter net loss attributable to Via of $36.9 million compared to a loss of $21.3 million, last year. Adjusted net loss was was $9.7 million compared to a loss of $14.5 million. Revenue increased to $109.65 million from $83.31 million, last year.

Daniel Ramot, Via's Co-founder and CEO, said: "Our investment in innovation and focus on ensuring we deliver quantiable ROI to our customers has enabled us to exceed expectations across all key growth metrics."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.