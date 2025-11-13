Via Transportation Posts Narrower Adj. Loss In Q3; Revenue Up 32%

(RTTNews) - Via Transportation Inc (VIA) posted a third quarter net loss attributable to Via of $36.9 million compared to a loss of $21.3 million, last year. Adjusted net loss was was $9.7 million compared to a loss of $14.5 million. Revenue increased to $109.65 million from $83.31 million, last year.

Daniel Ramot, Via's Co-founder and CEO, said: "Our investment in innovation and focus on ensuring we deliver quantiable ROI to our customers has enabled us to exceed expectations across all key growth metrics."

