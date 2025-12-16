Transportation ETF (FTXR) Touches New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, First Trust NASDAQ Transportation ETF FTXR is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 54.6% from its 52-week low price of $25.47 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

FTXR in Focus

It offers exposure to U.S. companies within the transportation industry. The fund charges 60 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: all Industrial ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

Positive developments in the transportation sector, highlighted by stronger earnings forecasts for certain airline stocks and a broadly bullish outlook for freight transportation, are likely to have boosted the performance of the First Trust NASDAQ Transportation ETF. Moreover, on Dec. 11, 2025, FTXR announced a quarterly dividend of 17 cents per share, reflecting an increase of over 60% from the previous quarter's payment. This might have also played the role of a catalyst in this ETF reaching the 52-week high now.

More Gains Ahead?

FTXR may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 22.80 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.



This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.