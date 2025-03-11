Transocean's Rig Sets Sail for 10-Well Drilling Mission at Neptun Deep

Transocean Ltd.’s RIG semi-submersible drilling rig, Transocean Barents, is making its way to the Neptun Deep project for a 10-well drilling mission, marking a significant phase in Romania’s offshore energy development.

The rig’s 540-day contract, awarded in December 2023, positions Transocean at the forefront of this high-profile drilling campaign. The rig arrived in Constanta in late 2024 to prepare for its drilling assignment and is now sailing toward its drill site, where operations will commence in April 2025.

An Insight Into the Transocean Barents Rig

Transocean Barents is designed to operate in tough environments and at a water depth of up to 3000 meters. It is designed for global operation in ultra-deep waters and started drilling for oil and gas on the Norwegian continental shelf in 2009.

For the first time since it became operational in 2009, Transocean's rig had to lower its ram guides to get past the bridges of the Bosphorous Strait and into the Black Sea.

Employees from 20 different companies were providing services on the rig. Once the drilling starts, the rig will host up to 140 staff, who will rotate every four weeks round the clock for up to 18 months.

Overview of the Neptun Deep Project

The Neptun Deep project’s important in Romania’s offshore energy development and is considered to be the country's biggest energy project since it completed its second nuclear reactor almost two decades ago. The project is being developed by OMV Petrom (operator of the project) and Romgaz, with each company holding a 50% participating interest. It is set to unlock substantial natural gas reserves, with an estimated total production of 100 billion cubic meters.

With the first gas anticipated to be achieved in 2027, the Neptun Deep project is progressing well according to its plan, with 90% of the budget already committed.

This project is anticipated to have a carbon footprint of around 2.2 kg CO 2 /barrels of oil equivalent (boe), seen as being significantly below the industry average of 16.7 kg CO 2 /boe.

