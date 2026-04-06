Transocean Secures $1B Backlog From New Offshore Contracts

Transocean Ltd. RIG has announced a significant boost to its contract backlog, securing approximately $1 billion in new awards and extensions. These agreements span key offshore markets in Norway and Brazil, reinforcing the company’s strong positioning in ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling.

Transocean, currently pursuing a merger with competitor Valaris to form the world’s largest offshore drilling company, continues to demonstrate its leadership in technically demanding offshore drilling segments. With a fleet of 27 mobile offshore drilling units, including 20 ultra-deepwater floaters, the company remains well-positioned to capitalize on sustained demand in deepwater exploration.

These latest contract wins not only strengthen Transocean’s backlog but also enhance its long-term earnings visibility, particularly in high-margin offshore markets.

Norway Contract Highlights Long-Term Potential

A major component of the announcement is a contract awarded to the Transocean Barents rig in Norway. The harsh-environment semisubmersible secured a 1,095-day contract at a day rate of $450,000, expected to commence in the second quarter of 2027.

This contract alone is projected to add around $490 million to the company’s backlog. Importantly, optional extensions could keep the rig operational in Norway through 2034, offering long-term revenue visibility and strategic stability in a key offshore market.

Petrobras Extensions Reinforce RIG’s Brazil Presence

Transocean also strengthened its footprint in Brazil through contract extensions for two ultra-deepwater drillships with Petrobras.

The Deepwater Orion secured a 1,095-day extension, contributing approximately $420 million in backlog and extending its commitment through March 2030. Meanwhile, the Deepwater Aquila received a 365-day extension, adding around $160 million and securing operations through June 2028.

These extensions ensure continuity of operations and highlight Petrobras’ ongoing demand for high-specification offshore drilling assets.

Operational Continuity and Backlog Adjustments

While the extensions add significant backlog, there will be temporary reductions prior to the commencement of the new contract periods. These adjustments reflect the transition between existing contracts and newly awarded terms but do not materially impact the long-term revenue outlook.

RIG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Switzerland-based Transocean is the world’s largest offshore drilling contractor and leading provider of drilling management services. The company provides rigs under contract to explore and develop oil and gas. Currently, RIG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some better-ranked stocks like Chord Energy Corporation CHRD, Vermilion Energy Inc. VET and Antero Midstream Corporation AM. While Chord Energy and Vermilion Energy sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, Antera Midstream carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Established through the merger of Oasis Petroleum and Whiting Petroleum in July 2022, Chord Energy has rapidly ascended as a leading E&P entity in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy's operations span across the Bakken and Three Forks formations, where the company boasts an impressive base of high-quality, oil-weighted resources. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRD’s 2026 earnings indicates 26.2% year-over-year growth.

Calgary, Canada-based Vermilion Energy is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VET’s 2026 earnings indicates 297.4% year-over-year growth.

Denver, CO-based Antero Midstream is a leading provider of integrated and customized midstream services. In the gas-rich Marcellus and Utica Shale plays, the company operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, and processing and fractionation plants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AM’s 2026 earnings indicates 32.6% year-over-year growth.

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Transocean Ltd. (RIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.