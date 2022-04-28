Transocean (RIG) Wins Fresh Offshore Drilling Contracts

The Vernier, Switzerland-based American offshore driller, Transocean Ltd. RIG, recently declared that it obtained $87.2 million worth of offshore contracts.

Transocean came out with its quarterly fleet report where it stated that it got contracts for the Development Driller III, Discoverer Inspiration and Transocean Spitsbergen rigs.

The Development Driller III rig, which commenced in April and is anticipated to conclude by June, offered RIG a one-well contract with Brazilian state-owned Petrobras in Colombia at $331,000 per day. For the Discoverer Inspiration rig, the customer, EnVen Energy, exercised a one-well option in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $300,000 per day and this portion of the contract will begin in November and end by January 2023. For the Transocean Spitsbergen semi-submersible drilling rig, Equinor used a one-well option at $305,000 per day in Norway.

The Discoverer Inspiration rig is currently under operation for Hess Corporation HES also in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on a per-day rate of $215,000, with the contract set to expire in October this year.

New York-based Hess Corporation is a global integrated energy company. HES engages in the exploration, production, development, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas. It offers the gathering, compressing and processing operations of natural gas and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs). Additionally, Hess provides gathering, loading and transporting operations for crude oil and NGLs.

Transocean is the world’s largest offshore drilling contractor and a leading provider of drilling management services. The company provides rigs on a contractual basis to explore and develop oil and gas. Transocean offers offshore drilling rigs, equipment, services and manpower (with a particular emphasis on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services) to exploration and production companies worldwide.

Transocean currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Those interested in the energy sector might want to look at some better-ranked stocks. Oasis Petroleum OAS and ConocoPhillips COP each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Oasis Petroleum’s stock has increased 91.2% in a year. Oasis Petroleum beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, the average being around 37.6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OAS’ 2022 earnings is projected at $36.36 per share, up about 281.9% from the projected year-ago earnings of $9.52.

ConocoPhillips is valued at around $119 billion. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ 2022 earnings has been revised 42.7% upward over the past 60 days.

COP beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 12.6%. ConocoPhillips has gone up 87.4% in a year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.