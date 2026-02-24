Transocean (RIG) Price Target Increased by 31.88% to 5.42

The average one-year price target for Transocean (NYSE:RIG) has been revised to $5.42 / share. This is an increase of 31.88% from the prior estimate of $4.11 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.22% from the latest reported closing price of $6.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 639 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transocean. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 6.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIG is 0.20%, an increase of 20.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 843,860K shares. The put/call ratio of RIG is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pilgrim Global Advisors holds 31,759K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 27,489K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,457K shares , representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 35.85% over the last quarter.

Dalal Street holds 27,040K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,442K shares , representing an increase of 9.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 22.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,807K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,045K shares , representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 24.89% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 24,236K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,636K shares , representing an increase of 23.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 63.10% over the last quarter.

