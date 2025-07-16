Transocean Ltd. Reports Quarterly Fleet Status with Significant Contract Updates and $7.2 Billion Backlog

Transocean announced contract updates and backlog information for its offshore drilling fleet in the quarterly Fleet Status Report.

Transocean Ltd. has released its quarterly Fleet Status Report, detailing updates on its offshore drilling rigs as of July 16, 2025. The report highlights contract developments, including the Transocean Equinox securing two one-well options in Australia at $540,000 per day, the Transocean Spitsbergen receiving a two-well option in Norway at $395,000 per day, and the Deepwater Skyros awarded a three-well contract in Ivory Coast at a dayrate of $361,000. Additionally, the Deepwater Mykonos received a 60-day extension in Brazil with options for up to 120 additional days. These contracts contribute approximately $199 million to the company's total backlog, which now stands at around $7.2 billion. Transocean is recognized as a leading provider of offshore drilling services, specializing in complex deepwater and harsh environment operations.

Potential Positives

Transocean secured a substantial incremental backlog of approximately $199 million from new contract awards and options, indicating strong demand for its drilling services.

The company's total backlog now stands at approximately $7.2 billion, reflecting a robust pipeline of contracted work that can provide future revenue stability.

Contract extensions and new awards across multiple regions (Australia, Norway, Ivory Coast, Brazil) demonstrate Transocean's strong global presence and operational flexibility.

The dayrates achieved in the new contract agreements (up to $540,000) indicate favorable pricing power in the current market, which is beneficial for the company's financial performance.

Potential Negatives

The quarterly Fleet Status Report suggests reliance on customer-driven contracts, indicating potential vulnerability to fluctuations in market demand.

The extensive caution regarding forward-looking statements reveals significant uncertainties and risks that could materially impact the company's future performance.

This press release lacks specific details on the overall performance trends or challenges faced by the company, which may raise concerns about transparency and investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the latest Fleet Status Report from Transocean?

Transocean's latest Fleet Status Report includes contract updates for several offshore drilling rigs and details the current backlog.

How much is Transocean's total backlog as of July 2025?

As of July 16, 2025, Transocean's total backlog is approximately $7.2 billion.

What contracts were awarded to Transocean rigs recently?

Contracts awarded include a three-well contract in Ivory Coast and extensions for operations in Brazil and Australia.

Where can I access the Fleet Status Report?

The Fleet Status Report can be accessed on Transocean's website at www.deepwater.com.

What does Transocean specialize in?

Transocean specializes in offshore contract drilling services, focusing on deepwater and harsh environment drilling.

$RIG Insider Trading Activity

$RIG insiders have traded $RIG stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RODERICK JAMES MACKENZIE (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 128,000 shares for an estimated $390,000 .

. VANESSA C L CHANG purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $21,400

$RIG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $RIG stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RIG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RIG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/14/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/07/2025

$RIG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RIG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RIG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Kutz from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $3.5 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $4.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $3.5 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $3.5 on 03/19/2025

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) today issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of, and contract information for, the company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs.





This quarter’s report includes the following updates:









Transocean Equinox –



Customer exercised two one-well options in Australia at a dayrate of $540,000.



Transocean Equinox – Customer exercised two one-well options in Australia at a dayrate of $540,000.





Transocean Spitsbergen –



Customer exercised a two-well option in Norway at a dayrate of $395,000.



Transocean Spitsbergen – Customer exercised a two-well option in Norway at a dayrate of $395,000.





Deepwater Skyros –



Awarded a three-well contract in Ivory Coast, plus a one-well option at a dayrate of $361,000.



Deepwater Skyros – Awarded a three-well contract in Ivory Coast, plus a one-well option at a dayrate of $361,000.





Deepwater Mykonos –



Awarded a 60-day extension in Brazil, plus options up to an incremental 120 days.















The aggregate incremental backlog associated with these fixtures is approximately $199 million. As of July 16, 2025, the company’s total backlog is approximately $7.2 billion.





The report can be accessed on the company’s website:



www.deepwater.com



.







About Transocean







Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. Transocean specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.





Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 32 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 24 ultra-deepwater floaters and eight harsh environment floaters.







Forward-Looking Statements







The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements could contain words such as "possible," "intend," "will," "if," "expect," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are beyond our control, and many cases, cannot be predicted. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, estimated duration of customer contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates and locations, planned shipyard projects and other out-of-service time, sales of drilling units, the cost and timing of mobilizations and reactivations, operating hazards and delays, risks associated with international operations, actions by customers and other third parties, the fluctuation of current and future prices of oil and gas, the global and regional supply and demand for oil and gas, the intention to scrap certain drilling rigs, the effects of the spread of and mitigation efforts by governments, businesses and individuals related to contagious illnesses, and other factors, including those and other risks discussed in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in the company's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. We expressly disclaim any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or beliefs with regard to the statement or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. All non-GAAP financial measure reconciliations to the most comparative GAAP measure are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.





This press release, or referenced documents, do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and do not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”) or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of Transocean and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of Transocean.







Analyst Contact:







Alison Johnson





+1 713-232-7214







Media Contact:







Pam Easton





+1 713-232-7647



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.