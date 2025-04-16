Transocean Ltd. Reports $7.9 Billion Backlog in Quarterly Fleet Status Update

Transocean reports a $7.9 billion backlog and updates on offshore drilling fleet status in its quarterly report.

Quiver AI Summary

Transocean Ltd. released its quarterly Fleet Status Report on April 16, 2025, detailing the current status and contract information for its offshore drilling rigs. The company reported a total backlog of approximately $7.9 billion. Transocean is a prominent provider of offshore drilling services focused on challenging sectors, particularly deepwater and harsh environments, and operates a fleet of 34 mobile offshore drilling units. The report emphasizes that forward-looking statements within it are based on current expectations and are subject to various uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing from projections. Investors are encouraged to review these risks and evaluate their investments independently. The complete report can be viewed on the company's website.

Potential Positives

The company reported a substantial total backlog of approximately $7.9 billion, indicating strong future revenue potential.



Transocean specializes in technically demanding sectors with a focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling, positioning itself as a leader in the offshore drilling market.



The company operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world, showcasing its capability and competitive advantage in the industry.



Transocean's Fleet Status Report provides valuable and timely information for investors, enhancing transparency and investor relations.

Potential Negatives

The company's reliance on forward-looking statements highlights inherent uncertainties, which may undermine investor confidence regarding future performance.

The acknowledgment of risks related to oil and gas price fluctuations could raise concerns about the stability and predictability of revenue for the company.

The mention of potential scrapping of drilling rigs suggests operational challenges that may impact the company's fleet efficiency and future earnings potential.

FAQ

What is Transocean's current backlog amount?

As of April 16, 2025, Transocean's total backlog is approximately $7.9 billion.

Where can I access the latest Fleet Status Report?

The latest Fleet Status Report can be accessed on Transocean's website at www.deepwater.com.

What type of drilling services does Transocean provide?

Transocean provides offshore contract drilling services, focusing on deepwater and harsh environment sectors.

How many offshore drilling units does Transocean operate?

Transocean operates a fleet of 34 mobile offshore drilling units, including 26 ultra-deepwater floaters and 8 harsh environment floaters.

What are forward-looking statements in the press release?

Forward-looking statements are predictions based on management's expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RIG Insider Trading Activity

$RIG insiders have traded $RIG stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RODERICK JAMES MACKENZIE (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 167,261 shares for an estimated $623,443.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RIG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $RIG stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RIG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RIG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RIG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RIG forecast page.

Full Release



STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) today issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of, and contract information for, the company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs.





As of April 16, 2025, the company’s total backlog is approximately $7.9 billion.





The report can be accessed on the company’s website:



www.deepwater.com



.







About Transocean







Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. Transocean specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.





Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 34 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 26 ultra-deepwater floaters and eight harsh environment floaters.







Forward-Looking Statements







The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements could contain words such as "possible," "intend," "will," "if," "expect," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are beyond our control, and many cases, cannot be predicted. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, estimated duration of customer contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates and locations, planned shipyard projects and other out-of-service time, sales of drilling units, the cost and timing of mobilizations and reactivations, operating hazards and delays, risks associated with international operations, actions by customers and other third parties, the fluctuation of current and future prices of oil and gas, the global and regional supply and demand for oil and gas, the intention to scrap certain drilling rigs, the effects of the spread of and mitigation efforts by governments, businesses and individuals related to contagious illnesses, and other factors, including those and other risks discussed in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in the company's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. We expressly disclaim any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or beliefs with regard to the statement or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. All non-GAAP financial measure reconciliations to the most comparative GAAP measure are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.





This press release, or referenced documents, do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and do not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”) or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of Transocean and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of Transocean.







Analyst Contact:







Alison Johnson





+1 713-232-7214







Media Contact:







Pam Easton





+1 713-232-7647



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.