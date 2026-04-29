Transocean Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Transocean Ltd. RIG is set to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 4, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 7 cents per share, and the same for revenues is pinned at $1.03 billion.

Let us delve into the factors that might have influenced RIG’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Before that, it is worth taking a look at the company’s performance in the last reported quarter.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the Switzerland-based oil and gas drilling company’s adjusted earnings of 2 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of breakeven adjusted earnings. Additionally, adjusted revenues of $1 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $5 million.

RIG’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 22.2%.

This is depicted in the graph below:

Transocean Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Transocean Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Transocean Ltd. Quote

Trend in RIG’s Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RIG’s first-quarter earnings has been revised 16.7% upward over the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates 170% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicates growth of 13.5% from the year-ago period’s $906 million.

Factors to Consider Ahead of RIG’s Q1 Release

Transocean makes money by providing drilling services for oil and gas companies. It rents out specialized offshore drilling rigs, equipment and workers to help these companies drill wells in the ocean. The company operates a fleet of advanced drilling units, including ones designed for deepwater and rough conditions. Transocean earns revenues by charging customers for the use of its rigs and services.

RIG’s revenues are likely to have improved in the quarter to be reported, attributed to the strong performance of its segments. For instance, the Ultra-Deepwater Floaters segment is projected to experience a substantial 14% year-over-year expansion, reaching a total of $750.1 million. The Harsh Environment Floaters segment is expected to have contributed significantly, with an anticipated 9.9% year-over-year rise, amounting to $272.5 million. Additionally, the decrease in RIG’s costs also might have improved its to-be-reported quarter’s bottom line. Going by our model, the company’s total costs and expenses are likely to be down to $839.4 million in the first quarter.

On a bearish note, a lower activity outlook for 2026, with management guiding idle time for multiple rigs, signals utilization risk and potential revenue pressure. Near-term softness in key markets like the U.S. Gulf and delayed contract awards add uncertainty. Dependence on contract extensions and timing of new work creates earnings volatility, increasing the likelihood of an earnings miss in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Does Our Model Say About RIG?

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Transocean this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is exactly the case here.

RIG’s Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is +14.87%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

RIG’s Zacks Rank: RIG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other firms from the energy space that you may want to consider, as these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Devon Energy Corporation DVN has an Earnings ESP of +7.97% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DVN is scheduled to release earnings on May 5. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share indicates 32.1% year-over-year growth. Valued at around $29.9 billion, DVN’s shares have rallied 56.9% in a year.

EOG Resources, Inc. EOG has an Earnings ESP of +7.62% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. EOG is slated to release earnings on May 5.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings indicates 38.6% year-over-year growth. Valued at around $71.4 billion, EOG’s shares have gained 19% in a year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC currentlyhas an Earnings ESP of +5.15% and a Zacks Rank #1. It is slated to release earnings on May 5.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s 2026 earnings indicates 141% year-over-year growth. Valued at around $66.9 billion, MPC’s shares have surged 69% in a year.

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Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.