TransMedics Sees Its Earnings Soar

Key Points In its latest quarter, TransMedics reported solid gains in revenue and saw net income nearly triple from year-ago levels.

TransMedics increased its full-year 2025 sales outlook.

Co-founder/CEO Waleed Hassanein said that TransMedics remains on pace to achieve its long-term goals in the next several years.

10 stocks we like better than TransMedics Group ›

Here's our initial take on TransMedics' (NASDAQ: TMDX) second-quarter financial report.

Key Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2025 Change vs. Expectations Total revenue $114.3 million $157.4 million 38% Beat Earnings per share $0.35 $0.92 163% Beat Gross margin 61% 61% unchanged n/a Operating expenses $56.8 million $60 million 6% n/a

TransMedics Is Becoming a Profit-Making Machine

TransMedics reported second-quarter financial results that were considerably better than most investors had anticipated. On the sales front, gains of 38% to $157 million were healthily higher than projected, as the organ transplant specialist reported particularly strong gains in utilization of TransMedics' Organ Care System (OCS) for liver and heart transplant procedures. Gross margin stayed stable at 61%, reflecting disciplined cost controls in production of TransMedics' groundbreaking medical devices.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Equally important, though, was the effort that TransMedics made to keep costs in check. Operating expenses were up just 6% in the quarter. That allowed profits to jump to nearly $35 million for the quarter, up from just over $12 million in the year-earlier period. The excellent financial performance has allowed TransMedics to accumulate a healthy cash hoard that now exceeds $400 million in value.

Investors were also pleased that TransMedics increased its guidance for the full 2025 year. The organ transplant specialist now expects its sales for the year to come in between $585 million and $605 million. That's up $20 million from its previous guidance range.

Immediate Market Reaction

Investors celebrated the news, and TransMedics stock was up more than 8% in after-hours trading 30 minutes after the release of its quarterly report. Most had expected solid performance from TransMedics, but the size of the company's growth came as a shock to many, particularly on its bottom line.

The move higher helped to offset some of the downward pressure that the stock has fought against over much of the past year. With shares still down roughly a third from their highs last summer, TransMedics has more room to recover if it can generate some positive momentum.

What to Watch

Co-founder/CEO Waleed Hassanein gave an optimistic view on TransMedics' long-term outlook, saying that the company remains on track to surpass its 10,000-transplant target during 2028. That's a bold goal, but with the company making strategic investments to support its expansion efforts, TransMedics looks like it could keep enjoying impressive growth for years to come.

Helpful Resources

Should you invest $1,000 in TransMedics Group right now?

Before you buy stock in TransMedics Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and TransMedics Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $630,291!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,075,791!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.