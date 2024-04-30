Transitioning from emotional suppression to control

The way we deal with our feelings has undergone a significant transformation over the years. The older generation, often referred to as the ‘suck it up, move on, get on with it’ generation, had a unique approach to handling their emotions. They believed in suppressing their feelings, pushing them down, and moving forward without letting their emotions control their actions.

On the other hand, the younger generation has swung in the entirely opposite direction. They feel everything intensely and often find themselves controlled by their feelings. This article aims to explore these contrasting approaches and the journey towards a balanced emotional state.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Crossley – Business Coach and Author of Immune to Suffering



The era of emotional suppression

The older generation, often characterized by their stoic demeanor, dealt with their feelings by suppressing them. This approach was born out of necessity, societal norms, and the belief that showing emotions was a sign of weakness. They were taught to be strong, resilient, and unyielding in the face of adversity. Emotions were seen as distractions that could hinder their progress and success. Therefore, they chose to suppress their feelings, believing it was the best way to navigate through life’s challenges.

However, this approach had its drawbacks. Suppressed emotions can lead to a host of psychological and physical health issues. It can result in anxiety, depression, stress-related illnesses, and even manifest as physical symptoms like headaches and digestive problems. Moreover, suppressing emotions can lead to a lack of self-awareness and emotional intelligence, making it difficult for individuals to form deep, meaningful relationships.

The swing toward emotional control

In stark contrast to the older generation, the younger generation has swung in the completely opposite direction. They are more open about their feelings and believe in expressing them freely. They feel everything intensely, from joy and love to anger and sadness. This openness has led to a greater understanding and acceptance of mental health issues, which were often stigmatized and misunderstood in the past.

However, this approach also has its pitfalls. The younger generation often finds themselves controlled by their feelings. Their emotions dictate their actions, decisions, and overall outlook on life. This can lead to impulsivity, poor decision-making, and a lack of emotional stability. It can also result in emotional exhaustion, as constantly dealing with intense emotions can be draining.

The journey towards emotional balance

While both approaches have merits and drawbacks, the key to emotional health lies in balance. Healing requires you to feel what you need to feel, but it should be done in a controlled manner. The pendulum should return to the middle, where you’re neither suppressing your feelings nor letting them control you.

Feeling in real-time means experiencing your emotions as they come without letting them overwhelm you or dictate your actions. It involves acknowledging your feelings, understanding why you’re feeling a certain way, and then deciding how you want to react. This approach allows you to experience your emotions fully without letting them control your life.

Conclusion

The journey from emotional suppression to emotional control is complex, filled with challenges and learning opportunities. It involves unlearning old habits, adopting new ones, understanding your emotions, and learning how to manage them effectively. It’s about finding the balance between feeling and living, where you’re neither suppressing your feelings nor letting them control you. This balance is the key to emotional health and well-being, leading to a more fulfilling and content life.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is the difference in emotional expression between the older and younger generation?

The older generation often suppressed their emotions, believing that showing emotions was a sign of weakness. They were taught to be strong and resilient, not letting their emotions control their actions. The younger generation, on the other hand, is more open about their feelings and believes in expressing them freely. However, they often find themselves controlled by their feelings, with their emotions dictating their actions and decisions.

Q. What are the drawbacks of emotional suppression?

Emotional suppression can lead to a host of psychological and physical health issues, including anxiety, depression, stress-related illnesses, and physical symptoms like headaches and digestive problems. It can also result in a lack of self-awareness and emotional intelligence, making it difficult for individuals to form deep, meaningful relationships.

Q. What are the pitfalls of emotional control?

Emotional control can lead to impulsivity, poor decision-making, and a lack of emotional stability. It can also result in emotional exhaustion, as constantly dealing with intense emotions can be draining.

Q. What is the key to emotional health?

The key to emotional health lies in balance. It involves acknowledging your feelings, understanding why you’re feeling a certain way, and then deciding how you want to react. This approach allows you to experience your emotions fully, without letting them control your life.

Q. What does the journey from emotional suppression to emotional control involve?

The journey from emotional suppression to emotional control involves unlearning old habits and adopting new ones, understanding your emotions, and learning how to manage them effectively. It’s about finding the balance between feeling and living, where you’re neither suppressing your feelings nor letting them control you.

The post Transitioning from emotional suppression to control appeared first on Due.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.