Transition Metals Discovers Copper Potential in Yukon

May 29, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

Transition Metals (TSE:XTM) has released an update.

Transition Metals Corp. has announced promising signs of copper-molybdenum porphyry mineralization at their Pike Warden Project in Yukon, supported by recent petrographic and geochemical studies. The findings suggest the presence of high-grade copper associated with high-temperature alterations, indicating a significant potential for large, economically viable copper deposits. The company anticipates further exploration in the upcoming summer season.

