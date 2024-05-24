News & Insights

Transense Technologies Reports Major Shareholding Change

May 24, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Transense Technologies PLC (GB:TRT) has released an update.

Transense Technologies PLC has disclosed a significant change in share ownership, with Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd crossing the notification threshold on March 22, 2024. Following the acquisition or disposal of shares, Privium Fund Management now holds a total of 5.09% of the voting rights in Transense Technologies, amounting to 775,163 voting rights in the company as of the notification date.

