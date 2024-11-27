News & Insights

Transense Technologies PLC Passes All AGM Resolutions

November 27, 2024 — 12:26 pm EST

Transense Technologies PLC (GB:TRT) has released an update.

Transense Technologies PLC, a leading provider of advanced sensor technology, announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting. The company, listed on AIM, specializes in innovative solutions for aerospace, automotive, and industrial sectors, with notable clients like GE Aerospace and Bridgestone. Transense continues to leverage its patented technologies to enhance efficiency and safety in mission-critical applications worldwide.

