TransDigm's Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $8.23 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.02 by 2.6%. The bottom line also improved 5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $7.83.



The company reported GAAP earnings of $6.62 per share compared with $7.62 in the year-ago quarter.

TransDigm’s Q1 Sales Discussion

Sales amounted to $2.29 billion, up 14% from $2.01 billion registered in the prior-year period. The reported figure also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.25 billion by 1.4%.



Organic sales, as a percentage of net sales, grew 7.4%.

Transdigm Group Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Transdigm Group Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Transdigm Group Incorporated Quote

TDG’s Operating Results

The gross profit was $1.35 billion, up 9.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.24 billion.



TDG’s interest expenses increased 25.7% year over year to $475 million.



Net income declined 9.7% year over year to $445 million.



During the 13-week period ended on Dec. 27, 2025, TransDigm repurchased nearly 85 thousand shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $1,250 for a total amount of nearly $0.1 billion.

TransDigm’s Financial Position

Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 27, 2025 amounted to $2.53 billion, down from $2.81 billion recorded as of Sept. 30, 2025.



Long-term debt as of Dec. 27, 2025, totaled $29.2 billion, up from $29.17 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025.



Cash from operating activities amounted to $832 billion compared with $752 billion in the year-ago period.

TDG’s 2026 Guidance

TransDigm now expects its net sales to be in the range of $9.845-$10.035 billion compared with the previous guidance of $9.75-$9.95 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $9.96 billion, which is higher compared to the midpoint of the company’s new guided range.



TDG expects fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings to be in the band of $37.42-$39.34 per share compared with its previous guidance of $36.49-$38.53 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $38.67 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s revised guided range.

TDG’s Zacks Rank

TransDigm currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Release

Teledyne Technologies Inc. TDY reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $6.30 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.83 by 8.1%. The bottom line also improved 14.1% from $5.52 recorded in the year-ago quarter.



TDY’s total sales were $1.61 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 billion by 2.7%. The top line also surged 7.3% from $1.50 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $5.80 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.24 by 7.1%. The bottom line increased 161.3% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure of $2.22.



Net sales were $20.32 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.83 billion by 2.5%. The top line also inched up 9.1% from $18.62 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



Textron Inc. TXT reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.73 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 by 0.8%. However, the bottom line rose 29.1% from $1.34 in the year-ago quarter.



TXT reported total revenues of $4.18 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.14 billion by 0.8%. The top line also increased 15.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $3.61 billion.





Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.