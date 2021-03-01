Markets
TDG

TransDigm To Sell ScioTeq, TREALITY Simulation Visual Systems Businesses - Quick Facts

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its ScioTeq and TREALITY Simulation Visual Systems businesses to OpenGate Capital in a deal valued at approximately $200 million. ScioTeq and TREALITY were acquired by TransDigm in 2019 as part of the Esterline acquisition.

Nicholas Howley, Executive Chairmen, said: "As previously communicated, we have been considering potentially divesting a few primarily defense, former Esterline businesses that do not align well with TransDigm's strategy. As such, we are pleased to have an agreement for the divestiture of the ScioTeq and TREALITY businesses."

