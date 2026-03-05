TransDigm (TDG) Up 4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for TransDigm Group (TDG). Shares have added about 4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is TransDigm due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Transdigm Group Incorporated before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

TransDigm's Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y



TransDigm Group Incorporated reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $8.23 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.02 by 2.6%. The bottom line also improved 5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $7.83.



The company reported GAAP earnings of $6.62 per share compared with $7.62 in the year-ago quarter.

TransDigm’s Q4 Sales Discussion

Sales amounted to $2.29 billion, up 14% from $2.01 billion registered in the prior-year period. The reported figure also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.25 billion by 1.4%.



Organic sales, as a percentage of net sales, grew 7.4%.

TDG’s Operating Results

The gross profit was $1.35 billion, up 9.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.24 billion.



TDG’s interest expenses increased 25.7% year over year to $475 million.



Net income declined 9.7% year over year to $445 million.



During the 13-week period ended on Dec. 27, 2025, TransDigm repurchased nearly 85 thousand shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $1,250 for a total amount of nearly $0.1 billion.

TransDigm’s Financial Position

Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 27, 2025 amounted to $2.53 billion, down from $2.81 billion recorded as of Sept. 30, 2025.



Long-term debt as of Dec. 27, 2025, totaled $29.2 billion, up from $29.17 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025.



Cash from operating activities amounted to $832 billion compared with $752 billion in the year-ago period.

TDG’s 2026 Guidance

TransDigm now expects its net sales to be in the range of $9.845-$10.035 billion compared with the previous guidance of $9.75-$9.95 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $9.96 billion, which is higher compared to the midpoint of the company’s new guided range.



TDG expects fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings to be in the band of $37.42-$39.34 per share compared with its previous guidance of $36.49-$38.53 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $38.67 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s revised guided range.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, TransDigm has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, TransDigm has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

TransDigm is part of the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. Over the past month, Hexcel (HXL), a stock from the same industry, has gained 11%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2025 more than a month ago.

Hexcel reported revenues of $491.3 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +3.7%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares with $0.52 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Hexcel is expected to post earnings of $0.42 per share, indicating a change of +13.5% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.9% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Hexcel. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

