TransDigm Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

TransDigm Group Incorporated ( TDG ) reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of $9.60 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.78 by 1.8%. However, the bottom line improved 6.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $9.00 per share.

The company reported GAAP earnings of $8.47 per share compared with $7.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The year-over-year growth in the bottom line can be attributed to the increase in net sales and the application of TDG’s value-driven operating strategy, lower one-time refinancing costs and decreased acquisition transaction-related expenses.

TransDigm’s Q3 Sales Discussion

Sales amounted to $2.24 billion, up 9.3% from $2.05 billion registered in the prior-year period. The reported figure, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.30 billion by 2.6%.

Organic sales, as a percentage of net sales, grew 6.3%.

TDG’s Operating Results

The gross profit was $1.33 billion, up 9.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.22 billion.

TDG’s interest expense increased 25.6% year over year to $397 million.

Net income increased 6.9% year over year to $493 million.

TransDigm’s Financial Position

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 28, 2025, amounted to $2.79 billion, down from $6.26 billion recorded as of Sept. 30, 2024.

Long-term debt totaled $24.27 billion, down from $24.30 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.

Cash from operating activities amounted to $1.53 billion compared with $1.47 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

TDG’s 2025 Guidance

TransDigm updated its guidance for fiscal 2025. It now expects sales to be in the range of $8.76-$8.82 billion, narrower than the earlier guidance range of $8.75-$8.95 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $8.88 billion, higher than the company’s newly guided range.

TDG now expects fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings to be in the band of $36.33-$37.15 per share, narrower than the earlier guidance of $35.51-$37.43 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $37.30 per share, higher than the company’s new guidance.

TDG’s Zacks Rank

TransDigm currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Recent Defense Releases

RTX Corporation’s ( RTX ) second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 by 7.6%. The bottom line also improved 10.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.41.

RTX’s second-quarter sales totaled $21.58 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.53 billion by 5.1%. The top line also surged a solid 9.4% from $19.72 billion recorded for the second quarter of 2024.

Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT ) reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $7.29 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.49 by 12.3%. The bottom line increased 2.5% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure of $7.11.

Net sales were $18.16 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.56 billion by 2.2%. The top line, however, inched up 0.2% from $18.12 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

Northrop Grumman Corporation ( NOC ) reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $7.11 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.71 by 6%.

NOC’s total sales of $10.35 billion in the second quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.06 billion by 2.9%. The top line also rose 1.3% from $10.22 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

