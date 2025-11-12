Markets
TransDigm Group Initiates 2026 Guidance Below View

(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG), a maker of aircraft components, on Wednesday initiated its outlook for fiscal 2026 below analysts' expectations.

For the 12-month period to September 30, 2026 (fiscal 2026), the Group expects net income of $1.906 billion to $2.026 billion, less than the $2.074 billion recorded for fiscal 2025.

The company's expectation for a decline in net profit reflects an additional interest expense related to the financing activities completed in the final quarter of fiscal 2025.

Net profit per share is anticipated to be in the range of $31.55 to $33.59 per share, compared with $32.08 per share registered for fiscal 2025.

Excluding items, TransDigm anticipates earnings of $36.49 to $38.53 per share, compared with $37.33 per share of fiscal 2025.

TransDigm expects sales of $9.750 billion to $9.950 billion, higher than the $8.831 billion registered for fiscal 2025.

On average, 20 analysts polled forecast the company to register earnings of $39.95 per share on revenue of $9.96 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

TDG was down by 1.31% at $1278 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

