TransDigm Group Boosts FY26 Outlook; Shares Down 4% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) raised its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026 to reflect the first quarter performance and current expectations for the remainder of the fiscal year.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $32.47 to $34.39 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $37.42 to $39.34 per share on net sales between $9.845 billion and $10.035 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $31.55 to $33.59 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $36.49 to $38.53 per share on net sales between $9.75 billion and $9.95 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $38.62 per share on revenues of $9.93 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, TDG is trading on the NYSE at $1,380.00, down $56.61 or 3.94 percent.

