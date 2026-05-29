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TransDigm Group Achieves #91 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Intuitive Surgical

May 29, 2026 — 11:50 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) has taken over the #91 spot from Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of TransDigm Group Inc versus Intuitive Surgical Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (TDG plotted in blue; ISRG plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TDG vs. ISRG:

TDG,ISRG Relative Performance Chart

TDG is currently trading up about 0.9%, while ISRG is off about 0.5% midday Friday.

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Further TDG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
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ISRG

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