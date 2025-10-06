TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Simmonds From RTX

(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group (TDG) said it has successfully completed acquisition of the Simmonds Precision Products, Inc. Business of Goodrich Corporation from RTX Corporation (RTX) for approximately $765 million in cash, including certain tax benefits. The acquisition was announced on June 30, 2025. Simmonds is expected to generate approximately $350 million in revenue for the calendar year ending December 31, 2025.

Simmonds, headquartered in Vergennes, Vermont, is a global designer and manufacturer of fuel & proximity sensing and structural health monitoring solutions for the aerospace and defense end markets.

