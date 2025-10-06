Markets
RTX

TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Simmonds From RTX

October 06, 2025 — 08:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group (TDG) said it has successfully completed acquisition of the Simmonds Precision Products, Inc. Business of Goodrich Corporation from RTX Corporation (RTX) for approximately $765 million in cash, including certain tax benefits. The acquisition was announced on June 30, 2025. Simmonds is expected to generate approximately $350 million in revenue for the calendar year ending December 31, 2025.

Simmonds, headquartered in Vergennes, Vermont, is a global designer and manufacturer of fuel & proximity sensing and structural health monitoring solutions for the aerospace and defense end markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RTX
TDG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.